ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $831,309.89 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016554 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 187.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007315 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

