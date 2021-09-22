Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.