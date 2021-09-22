Feellike (FLL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,311.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00170433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.70 or 0.06914947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.07 or 1.00092731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.