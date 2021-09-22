Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod Sells 40,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. 660,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,841. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.