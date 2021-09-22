Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Truist decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,947. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.90 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

