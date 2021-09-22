FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelixis by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $843,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 601,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

