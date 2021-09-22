Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Generac worth $33,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $16.29 on Wednesday, reaching $441.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.91 and a 200 day moving average of $371.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

