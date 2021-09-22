General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 6.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 24,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of GM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

