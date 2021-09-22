Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.09. 17,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,455. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

