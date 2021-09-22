Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $39,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.98. 48,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,249. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

