Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $38.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 2,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,231. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

