Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $39.83 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of IDEX worth $39,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.86. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

