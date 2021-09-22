Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $42.58 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $42,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. 97,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

