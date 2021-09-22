Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $47.02 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,547 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Onto Innovation worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $18,661,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,495. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

