Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $49.59 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $49,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 213,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.