Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $40,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of BURL traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.70. 10,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

