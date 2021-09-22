Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,538 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. 7,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,130. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

