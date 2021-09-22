Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 12,153 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Donaldson worth $46,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,972. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

