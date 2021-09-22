Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 14,356 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 1,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

