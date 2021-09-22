Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,102 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Axos Financial worth $44,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of AX stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.