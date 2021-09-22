Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of WD-40 worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.90. 1,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.