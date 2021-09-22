Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $714.67. 10,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.16 and its 200-day moving average is $618.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

