Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,081 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Blackbaud worth $42,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,777 shares of company stock valued at $541,778 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. 20,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,733.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

