GeoCoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $766,586.74 and approximately $860.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00367117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,073.54 or 0.99926303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00076627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054662 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

