Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 1,824 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GWRS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 21,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 154,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

