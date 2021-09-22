Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,621 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,305.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,315,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

