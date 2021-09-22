Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.84. 1,386,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,995,016. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $261.22 and a one year high of $382.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

