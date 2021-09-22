Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $442.26. The company had a trading volume of 318,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.