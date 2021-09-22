GoByte (GBX) Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. GoByte has a total market cap of $413,180.10 and approximately $1,955.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

