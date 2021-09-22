Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $294,330.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $460,141.23 and approximately $294,330.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

