Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of McDonald’s worth $347,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 15,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.51. 113,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

