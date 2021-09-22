Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $418,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.37. 106,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. The company has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

