Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $187,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.05. 71,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.10 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

