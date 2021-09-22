Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 45,944 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

