Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 45,944 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
