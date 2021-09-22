H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. 593,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.