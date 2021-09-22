Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $2,240.95

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $2,240.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00115400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00170600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.54 or 0.06921578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.67 or 0.99737979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00786157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

