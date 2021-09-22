Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

