Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,429 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 4.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 25.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 622,531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 198.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,176. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.