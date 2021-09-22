Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

COP traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,672. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

