Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,933 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 175,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,613. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.