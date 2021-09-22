Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

