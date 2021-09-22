Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 5.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,762,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,955,000 after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.73. 175,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.