Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Viasat comprises about 3.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Viasat worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 9,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.