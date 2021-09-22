Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $165.98 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00127156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,852,724 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

