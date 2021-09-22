Honest (HNST) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $131,693.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00167368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00108415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.18 or 0.06807558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.07 or 0.99814938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.