Humanigen (HGEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN):

9/10/2021 – Humanigen was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

9/9/2021 – Humanigen was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/9/2021 – Humanigen was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2021 – Humanigen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Humanigen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Humanigen had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Humanigen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HGEN stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -2.38.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,874 shares of company stock valued at $23,290,804. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

