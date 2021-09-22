Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard Acquires 5,000 Shares

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

