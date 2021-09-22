Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.54 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $130,433.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00172038 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00076450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013093 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,488,276 coins and its circulating supply is 51,073,178 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.