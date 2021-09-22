Idle Price Reaches $3.87 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $187,261.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00008892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.83 or 0.06974486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.51 or 1.00141344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

