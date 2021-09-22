Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $50.33.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

